Heat, dry conditions damaging Saskatchewan crops

High temperatures and dry conditions were responsible for most of the crop damage in Saskatchewan over the past week.

Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Thursday in the latest crop report that many southern and central regions have received less than 100 millimetres of rain since the beginning of April.

READ MORE: Rain needed in Saskatchewan to boost crop development

While the majority of crops are at normal development, conditions vary greatly across the province and have deteriorated over the past few weeks.

Significant rainfall is now needed to help crops develop, some which are now reported to be short, thin and heading out and/or flowering earlier than normal due to heat stress.

Precipitation is also needed to replenish the topsoil, which is rated at two per cent surplus, 41 per cent adequate, 46 per cent short and 11 per cent very short.

READ MORE: Hot and dry conditions causing crop concerns in southern Sask.

Rain is also needed for hay land and pastures. Many hay swaths are reported to be significantly smaller than normal and pasture growth has been limited.

Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated three per cent surplus, 32 per cent adequate, 49 per cent short and 16 per cent very short.

SaskPower still continues to report contact with power lines and is reminding producers to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

There were four reports of farm equipment hitting power lines in the past week, two that involved spraying equipment.