‘He’s OK’: Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter transported to hospital in Winnipeg for dehydration

Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter was loaded into an ambulance and whisked off the Habitat for Humanity work site in Winnipeg Thursday morning.

Global News cameras saw the 92-year-old former president stop working and say “I’m tired” before a chair was provided to him. He was loaded into an ambulance not long after.

A motorcade was seen taking him to St. Boniface Hospital.

“President Carter was dehydrated working in the hot sun. President Carter told us he’s OK and is being taken off site for observation,” Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International said Thursday morning. “He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and to keep building.”

Habitat for Humanity also issued an update on Twitter just after 11:30 a.m.

The Carter Centre issued a release just after noon that said he was taken to hospital “as a precaution” after becoming dehydrated. Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter is at the hospital with him.

“Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter became dehydrated this morning while working at a Habitat for Humanity build site in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. As a precaution, he was transported to St. Boniface General Hospital for rehydration. Mrs. Carter is with him. No media interviews are planned.”

Carter was in the city for the 34th annual Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project building 25 new homes in the province as part of 150 being built across the country with Habitat for Humanity.

The former president was in Edmonton earlier this week helping to build 75 homes there.

Earlier in the morning, Carter spoke to the volunteers and media about his involvement with Habitat for Humanity.