Toronto Community Housing fined $100K in 2016 building fire that killed four seniors

The Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) has pleaded guilty to failing to implement a fire safety plan following an apartment blaze that killed four seniors in 2016.

The TCHC has been fined $100,000 for violating the Ontario Fire Code after a fatal fire tore through the top floor of a five-storey seniors’ residence at 1315 Neilson Rd. in Malvern on Feb. 5, 2016.

The Ontario Fire Marshal later determined the fire was intentionally set and it is still being investigated as arson by police. No arrests have been made.

READ MORE: Fire that killed 4 seniors at Toronto Community Housing building deemed arson

Officials said three people died on Feb. 5 and a fourth person succumbed to their injuries on Feb. 29. In total, 15 people were hospitalized.

The fire investigation revealed the blaze originated in combustible chairs on the fifth floor where two hallways intersect.

“This terrible fire is a grim reminder that violations of the Fire Code can pose serious risks and result in tragic consequences,” said Jim Jessop, Deputy Fire Chief, in a media release.

READ MORE: Toronto Community Housing Corporation charged in fire that killed 3 seniors: Sources

“Toronto Fire Services is committed to ensuring appropriate measures are taken by property owners to achieve both compliance and fire safety.”

A statement by the City of Toronto said a new safety plan for the seniors’ residence has been implemented since the fatal fire.

“Since 2016, Fire Services has inspected all TCHC high-rise and seniors buildings and will continue to do so on an annual basis,” the statement read.