Body of missing man found in Rivière-des-Prairies

Three days after a man fell into Rivière-des-Prairies, a passerby spotted his body in the water near Pierrefonds.

Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard confirmed that they retrieved the body of 20-year-old Anoshan Nagaswara Wednesday afternoon.

Nagaswara’s family said that he fell into the river near Riviera Street whilst on a date around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Police, firefighters, and the coast guard searched the waters until Tuesday to no avail.

His body was carried down the river by the strong current and found about three kilometres downstream.

Nagaswara’s family said that he didn’t know how to swim.