Kingston Fire losing two high-ranking officers to Belleville

Kingston Fire and Rescue is losing two of its high-ranking members in the coming weeks — but they aren’t moving too far away.

Paul Patry — the Chief Fire Prevention Officer — and Deputy Chief of Operations Don Corbett are both going to the Belleville Fire Department.

Both have been named Deputy Chiefs.

Belleville Fire Chief Mark MacDonald describes them as “seasoned fire professionals” with a great deal of experience in many day-to-day fire department operations.

Mark MacDonald, Belleville’s Fire Chief said:

“The fire service is a people business, it’s about serving people, but it’s also about working as a team and as a family… “The fire service is a people business, it’s about serving people, but it’s also about working as a team and as a family…

And we really recognized in Don and Paul that they were very team oriented, loyal, and committed individuals, that really just wanted to do the best for their community — and that is what Belleville needs.”

Patry and Corbett start their new jobs on July 31st.