‘Gangnam Style’ is no longer the most viewed video on YouTube

It’s time to hop off your imaginary horses and stop dancing, Psy’s Gangnam Style is no longer YouTube’s most-played video.

The 2012 colossal hit from South Korean megastar Psy had held the record as YouTube’s most viewed video for the last five years.

The song was so catchy and the video so oddly captivating that its popularity threatened to break YouTube’s view counter back in 2014. The online-streaming company had to upgrade its coding to prepare for the K-Pop superhit exceeding the limit of 2,147,483,647 views.

But now, at 2.894 billion, Psy’s record has been broken by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s music video for See You Again, currently standing at 2.895 billion views.

See You Again features on the soundtrack for Furious 7, and the song was written as a tribute to the actor Paul Walker, who died in a car accident in 2013 before filming of the action-movie was completed. The emotional ballad plays at the end of the film and over the closing credits.

It already held previous records as the best-selling song worldwide in 2015, the first hip-hop video to reach a billion views (and then two billion views) on YouTube, and received three Grammy nominations for Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

However, it may only be a short-run at the top for Khalifa and Puth, as Luis Fonsi’s video for Despacito is breathing down their neck. The summer hit has racked up 2.484 billion views in just six months, and continues to rise. It currently stands as the fifth most-viewed video on YouTube.

Below are the Top Five Most Viewed Videos On YouTube (as of 07/11/17):