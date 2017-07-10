Ready for evacuation? How to prepare and where to get information on when to leave

At least 14,000 people have already been evacuated but many more are on alert, waiting for news as hundreds of fires rage in the B.C. interior.

Anyone on an evacuation alert should be prepared to leave their home on short notice, the B.C. government warns.

Here’s how you can prepare in advance to get organized before an evacuation:

In addition to an emergency kit, (which can be prepared in advance) people worried about an evacuation can prepare a “grab and go” bag.

The emergency kit should have things like water and charging cords for your electronic devices. More details about emergency kits can be found on the Red Cross website here, or on the Prepared B.C. website here.

A grab and go bag should contain clothing for at least a few days as well as food that doesn’t need to be cooked.

Potential evacuees should also make sure they locate important documents, such as insurance papers and birth certificates. It’s also recommended that people have their identification on them.

Other handy things to keep in the bag: blankets, pen and paper, flashlights, cash and family photos.

Grab and go bags can also be kept in your car or at work.

Talk to your family about a meeting point for if anyone isn’t home when an evacuation is called

The Red Cross recommends families have evacuation routes in place, but you should also have a meeting place in case you get separated.

Look up your closest community centre or evacuation centre so everyone knows where to go.

It’s also recommended you have an out-of-town emergency contact, who you can contact and who will keep tabs on you.

Bring comfort items and activities for your children

Officials at the Red Cross say you should be prepared for about 72 hours of being away from your home. That can be trying for children, so you should bring colouring books or other activities for your children.

Comfort items like a favourite teddy bear will also help.

Remember to organize and bring your medication with you

Since you’ll be away for an extended period of time, make sure to have any daily medicine ready to take with you. Remember to bring prescriptions as well, in case you need to get a refill.

Have a plan for your pet or livestock

Pets shouldn’t be left behind in an evacuation. But they also aren’t allowed in public shelters, according to the B.C. government. If you have a pet, you should try to arrange alternate accommodations, either with a friend or with a pet-friendly hotel.

Make sure your pets have a kennel or a leash.

It’s important to evacuate your livestock as well, if you don’t have the resources to move the animals yourself, a Facebook group of good Samaritans might be able to help you out.

Check local news and government sources for the latest information

Find your regional district online, it might have a Facebook or Twitter page with the most recent updates and maps of affected regions.

Social media provides one of the quickest ways to keep updated; many are using the hashtag #BCWildfire.

B.C.’s Emergency Information Department posts all updates on Twitter under the handle @EmergencyInfoBC.

The Red Cross’s Twitter is @RedCrossBC and has information for evacuees.

You can also listen for updates on CKNW on the radio or on the web.