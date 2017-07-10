Jets, cots, blankets, evacuee tracking: Ottawa steps up to help battle B.C. wildfire

Federal aircraft, cots, and blankets have arrived in B.C. following the provincial government’s call for help as wildfires continue to ravage parts of the province, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said Monday.

Ottawa is also helping the province track evacuees, monitor the weather and control air and rail traffic around the fire, he said at a press conference in Regina.

The official numbers

As of the minister’s statement, there were more than 230 fires burning, about 98 of which were considered new, having started within “the last day or so,” Goodale said.

All told, 10 of the fires are burning close to communities, a fact Goodale said, “makes them particularly dangerous.”

The number of firefighters currently on the scene has reached 1,000, and another 300 are on their way to help, while more than 10,000 people have been evacuated from affected areas, he said.

B.C. asks for help

The official call for federal assistance came Sunday, after which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Premier Christy Clark and premier-designate John Horgan.

Spoke with Premier Clark and Premier-designate Horgan last night – federal help is on the way to help people affected by the #BCwildfire.
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 10, 2017

“We responded immediately with a very strong and resounding ‘yes,’” Goodale said Monday afternoon.

“There have been very thorough consultations flowing between different levels of government … to make sure that the response here is thorough, efficient, seamless and dedicated to keeping people safe and responding in the most effective way possible.”

What B.C. asked for

It is up to the B.C. government to determine what’s required of the federal government, Goodale said, explaining the process through which Ottawa provides assistance.

The first request was to access the national emergency supplies stockpile, managed by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

“Things like cots and blankets and the human comforts that are required when people are dislocated in an evacuation,” the minister said.

As of Monday afternoon, about 3,000 cots and as many blankets had arrived in the province, ready to be spread among the evacuation centres.

The province also asked Ottawa to send aircraft for three purposes:

Help with emergency evacuations;

Help first responders and their equipment travel where necessary;

Support local law enforcement, if necessary.

So far, two jets and five helicopters have arrived in B.C., and a third jet is scheduled to arrive later Monday.

The Armed Forces were also asked to help track where evacuees are being moved to and from, Goodale said.

“It’s obviously important here to keep track of everyone,” he said.

“We’ve been very fortunate so far, but these fires are very dangerous.”

All hands on deck

Though Goodale is the federal government’s point person on the disastrous fires, a host of other departments are involved in the assistance, he said.

Natural resources, for example, is trying to map the fire and any progress firefighters are making, though the task is complicated given the amount of smoke in the air.

Environment Canada, meanwhile, is trying to analyze weather patterns — specifically wind — in an effort to help determine where the fires are moving and anticipate needs.

Transport Canada has been dealing with rail line and air traffic issues “to make sure people aren’t put in dangerous situations,” and to ensure air lanes above the fire zones remain clear, Goodale said.

Finally, the RCMP has been “intensely” involved in protecting property and people, he said.

“The RCMP has been at work, on the ground, doing their job from Day 1.”

