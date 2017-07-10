BC Wildfire

July 10, 2017 2:13 pm
Updated: July 10, 2017 2:33 pm

Fire ban extended for all of B.C.

By Digital Reporter/Content Coordinator  CKNW

Sat, Jul 8: A staggering seven thousand people are out of their homes this weekend. They’re in evacuation centres and hotel rooms and have no idea what they’ll be returning back to once they’re allowed back in. Paul Haysom joins us from our wildfire centre with more.

As B.C. continues to battle hundreds of wildfires, a province-wide campfire ban has been put into effect.

Firefighters were battling more than 200 wildfires across the province as of Monday.

B.C. Wildfire Service said that unless circumstances change, the ban will be in place until Oct. 21.

The release said the ban is expected to “help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.”

READ MORE: 1,500 hectare fire north of Princeton remains 0% contained and “out of control”

Coastal Fire Centre was the first to impose a ban last week, with Cariboo, Kamloops and Southeast following days later.

Northwest Fire Centre is the last to join, expanding the ban across the region.

The following activities are prohibited:

  • Campfires
  • Category 2 open fires
  • Category 3 open fires
  • The burning of any waste, slash or other materials
  • Stubble or grass fires of any size over any area
  • The use of stoves and other portable campfire apparatuses that are not CSA-approved or ULC-approved
  • Fires burning woody debris in outdoor stoves
  • The use of tiki torches, fireworks, firecrackers, sky lanterns, burning barrels or burning cages of any size or description
  • The use of binary exploding targets (e.g. for rifle target practice)

FULL COVERAGE: Wildfires burning around B.C.

Anyone caught breaking the rules can be fined more than $1,000, required to pay a $10,000 penalty, or fined up to $100,000 and sentenced to one year in jail.

