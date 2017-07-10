Most Albertans unhappy with NDP government’s handling of economy: poll

As Rachel Notley and her caucus gathered to flip pancakes at the premier’s annual Stampede breakfast Monday morning at the McDougall Centre in Calgary, a new poll was released that suggests a majority of Albertans are unhappy with the NDP government’s handling of the economy.

Scroll down to read the entire ThinkHQ/Metro poll

Sixty-two per cent of respondents in the ThinkHQ/Metro poll strongly or somewhat disapprove of the NDP’s management of the purse strings, while only 33 per cent said they strongly or somewhat approve.

READ MORE: Alberta NDP sees positive signs after 2 painful years since oil prices collapsed

The opinions were highly partisan, with the harshest criticism coming from past Wildrose and Progressive Conservative (PC) voters. Edmontonians were most likely to have a positive view of the government.

The second poll question asked respondents whether or not the NDP has had a positive or negative influence on their personal life.

READ MORE: Alberta credit rating maintained but DBRS concerned about growing debt

Fifty-two per cent reported a negative influence. The rest either said the effect has been positive, had no influence, or they’re unsure.

The online poll was conducted from June 22 to 28, 2017.

The survey utilizes a representative, but non-random sample, therefore margin of error is not applicable. However, a probability sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.9 percentage points at a 95 per cent confidence interval.

Read the full ThinkHQ/Metro poll here:

ThinkHQ/Metro poll on NDP handling of Alberta economy by Alyssa Julie on Scribd