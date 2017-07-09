Fatal motorcycle crash near Evergreen Brickworks leaves one woman dead

A fatal accident between a motorcycle and a vehicle has left one woman dead.

According to Toronto police, the collision occurred on Bayview Avenue at Pottery Road near Evergreen Brickworks around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

The woman was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after and police say she was the lone rider of the motorcycle.

There was also another person assessed at the scene, but no injuries were reported.

Investigators had closed off the Bayview Extension for several hours following the accident, but the area has now been reopened to traffic.

The age and identity of the victim has yet to be released.

Toronto police are now looking into the cause of the crash and say the investigation is ongoing.