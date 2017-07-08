London dry cleaner fined for using banned chemical

A London dry cleaner has been fined for its use of a banned chemical that poses serious harm to the environment.

On June 7, Peter’s Drive-In Cleaners Ltd. pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening the Environmental Protection Act, related to Tetrachloroethylene, which is used in dry cleaning and reporting requirements.

The product was banned in 2000, due to the potential long-term harm it can cause to the environment. It can seep into the soil, damaging plants, and can find its way into groundwater, according to a media release.

In June 2015, Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers inspected the facility, finding that wastewater containing the chemical had not been transported to a waste management facility and that records had not been maintained.

Peter’s Drive-In Cleaners was fined $4,000 for each offence. Barbara Jovanovic, an owner of the company, pleaded guilty to one count of contravening the regulations and was fined another $2,000.

The total $10,000 in fines will be directed to the Environmental Damages Fund.