Blue-green algae advisory issued for Lake Sundance in Calgary

A blue-green algae bloom has been identified in areas of Lake Sundance, prompting an advisory to be issued by Alberta Health Services (AHS) Friday afternoon.

AHS is warning anyone planning to go to the lake to take the following precautions:

– avoid all contact with blue-green algae blooms. If contact occurs, wash with tap water as soon as possible;

– do not swim or wade (or allow your pets to swim or wade) in any areas where blue-green algae is visible.

Visitors and residents are advised to never drink or cook with water directly from any recreational body of water, including Lake Sundance.

Health officials say blue-green algae occurs naturally and often become visible when weather conditions are calm.

It can look like scum, grass clippings, fuzz or globs on the surface of water and can be blue-green, greenish-brown, brown and/or pinkish-red. It can often smell musty or grassy.

Anyone who comes in contact with visible blue-green algae or who ingest water containing it may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea. Symptoms usually appear within one to three hours and resolve themselves in one to two days.

The lake can be used while the advisory is in place.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.