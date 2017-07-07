More than one person dies every day from drug overdose: Vancouver Police

The staggering numbers of the overdose crisis continue to rise with five overdose deaths reported in Vancouver during the week of June 26 alone.

Vancouver Police say on average, one person dies every day from a drug overdose in the city.

That same week Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services (VFRS) reported 153 overdose calls.

“B.C.’s state of emergency from the fentanyl crisis is wreaking havoc on our first responders, front-line community service workers, and hundreds of families devastated by losing loved ones to overdose deaths,” said Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson in a statement.

The month of May saw 30 people die from a drug overdose, which is seven times more deaths than the same month in 2016.

“As Mayor, I’m ready to work with the new Premier to ensure that the Four Pillars approach is scaled up, and that lives are saved with immediate access to addictions treatment, clean opioids and health supports,” said Robertson in the release.

B.C.’s Premier-designate John Horgan has vowed to make the fentanyl crisis a top priority.

Vancouver has seen 204 overdose deaths so far this year.

With files from Terry Schintz