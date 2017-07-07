Russia says Trump accepted Putin’s denial of election-hacking; U.S. says they didn’t

Russia’s foreign minister says President Donald Trump has accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assurances that Moscow didn’t meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Sergey Lavrov made the claim to reporters following Trump and Putin’s lengthy meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in Germany.

That account appears at odds with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s description of the meeting.

Tillerson said the president was “rightly focused on how do we move forward from what may be simply an intractable disagreement at this point.”

Tillerson said the president pressed Putin on the issue and that they’d agreed to follow-up meetings.

That includes a new working group on cybersecurity and election interference.

Tillerson says, “the meeting was very constructive” and that the two leaders “connected very quickly.”

The two spent more than two hours meeting Friday on the sidelines of a world leaders’ summit.

State Department spokesman RC Hammond says that the meeting in Hamburg, Germany lasted two hours and 16 minutes.

It had originally been scheduled for just 30 minutes.

Tillerson said the meeting was “very constructive.” He added that “there was so much to talk about” that neither leader “wanted to stop.”

He that First Lady Melania Trump was sent into the meeting at one point to see her husband and “get him out.”