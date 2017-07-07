NB Power to create electric vehicle charging network for province

NB Power has announced the creation of the first electric vehicle charging network in New Brunswick.

The e-Charge Network will include 10 locations along the Trans-Canada Highway and five in northern New Brunswick where both fast chargers and slower standard chargers will be available.

READ MORE: City of Vancouver approves new fees for electric car charging

Nine level two chargers are already located at participating municipalities and businesses throughout the province and NB Power says the new locations will be installed by the end of this year.

It says the aim is to make it easy for owners of electric vehicles to drive wherever they want in New Brunswick, and to encourage more drivers to consider buying an electric vehicle.