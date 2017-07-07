Mayor of Vancouver splits with Chinese pop-star girlfriend

The Mayor of Vancouver is back on the market.

The South China Morning Post reports the Mayor’s office confirmed Gregor Robertson and Wanting Qu ended their relationship in May.

Rumors of the couple dating started back in January 2015.

However, the relationship was soon overshadowed by news last summer that Qu’s mother could face the death penalty in China for allegations of corruption and abuse of power stemming from an elaborate real estate scam involving nearly $70 million.

In a Facebook post, Wanting writes, ‘We wish nothing but happiness and success for each other, and continue to be close friends. Love.’