Sentencing postponed for youth guilty of killing baby boy in Saskatoon

The sentencing hearing for a young offender guilty of killing a six-week-old baby last year in Saskatoon has been postponed until the end of the year.

Nikosis Jace Cantre died in hospital on July 3, 2016 after being injured at a home on Waterloo Crescent.

The teen had escaped from Kilburn Hall Youth Centre the previous day where she was serving a 120-day sentence for fleeing an open custody facility.

In April, a neurological and psychological assessment was ordered for the teen, who had pleaded guilty in October 2016 to second-degree murder in Cantre’s death.

The Crown is seeking an adult sentence for the youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act as she was 16 at the time.

According to the Crown prosecutor if the accused is sentenced as an adult, she will get life imprisonment with no parole eligibility for seven years.

In comparison, if she’s sentenced as a youth then the teen will get a maximum of seven years; four of those will be served in custody and the other three in the community.

The sentencing hearing is now scheduled to take place in December.

With files from Ryan Kessler and Joel Senick.