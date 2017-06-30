Sentencing delayed for teenage girl who murdered six-week-old baby in Saskatoon

Sentencing has been delayed for a teenage girl who murdered a six-week-old baby a day after she escaped a youth centre in Saskatoon.

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Nikosis Cantre last October.

She had been serving a 10-month open custody sentence at Kilburn Hall for assault with a weapon, robbery with a weapon, arson, and break and enter when she escaped.

The baby’s family has said they took in the girl, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, after they found her wandering the streets.

The little boy’s grandfather, Jeffery Longman, said Thursday that his family is trying to be strong but it has been tough and every court appearance brings up the pain they felt from the day he was killed.

On Thursday, they drummed and sang outside court in remembrance of the infant while asking for justice in his death.

“He was taken away from us at such a short little time that we had with him — just six weeks old,” Longman said outside court. “Just a tragic nightmare that came upon our family.”

Longman said he wants the teen sentenced as an adult and the Crown has said it will be seeking an adult sentence.

The maximum youth sentence for second-degree murder is seven years in custody. An adult sentence for second-degree murder for someone who is 16 or 17 at the time of the crime includes life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years.

The teen is scheduled back in court July 5 to set dates for a sentencing hearing.