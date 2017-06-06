Family of murdered Saskatoon baby upset over court delays

The family of a six-week-old boy who was killed last July is frustrated over delays in the case’s court proceedings, according to the victim’s grandfather.

The 17-year-old girl who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Nikosis Jace Cantre was in a Saskatoon courtroom Tuesday morning. She was scheduled to have her sentencing hearing date set, however her lawyer instead withdrew from the case, delaying that decision until later this month.

“July 3rd will be a year that this happened to my grandson and I am just disappointed with the justice system and how long it takes,” Jeffery Longman, the boy’s grandfather, said to reporters outside of court Tuesday.

“How long are going to have to wait now?”

Cantre was injured at a home in Waterloo Crescent last July and later died. The 17-year-old girl convicted in his death cannot be named, because she’s a young offender.

The 17-year-old is expected to have her sentencing hearing dates set when she next appears in court on June 29.