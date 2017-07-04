Record-setting weekend for Port of Halifax with aircraft carrier, cruise ship visits

When people looked out at Halifax harbour over the past week, it was hard not to see a ship of some form in the water. With that volume comes an economic boost to businesses.

Over the long weekend, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, the massive container ship Zim Antwerp and the Anthem of the Seas cruise ship all made stops in the Nova Scotia capital.

For small boats like the Sea Dog, the arrival of the ships also meant several trips to Halifax for a boat that normally takes port in Peggy’s Cove. But when Peggy’s Cove Boat Tours operator and owner Peter Richardson got a call to help out with shuttles on Friday, the Sea Dog IV was packed up and made its way to the city.

“They offered us some money so we packed up and left,” Richardson said. “I had to run down to Rona and buy a sheet of plywood, had that cut in half and made a couple of bunks and here we are.

“I don’t even know how many runs. It takes about 10 minutes a run. Load and go.”

According to Port of Halifax communications advisor Lane Farguson, the port was having “a really unique few days.”

He said, starting Thursday, not only did the port see the largest container cargo vessel to call Halifax but also the largest cruise ship to call.

“For harbour watchers, it has been a tremendous few days,” Farguson said.

Drinking establishments in Halifax also saw a big boost in business over the long weekend as sailors made their way from the Eisenhower to take advantage of being off the ship — the U.S. military does not allow alcohol onboard any naval vessel in its fleet.

Garrison Brewing Company is just one of several businesses to benefit from the Eisenhower being in the harbour.

“With cruise ships in and just all the regular traffic, to have the sailors in from the U.S. is pretty intense,” the brewery’s Brian Titus said.

“Our Saturday, our Canada Day, was almost too much. We were completely overrun.”