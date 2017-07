52 London-area athletes are at the Canadian Track and Field Championships

For Londoner, Damian Warner, two events at any championship is a light week. The reigning Olympic bronze medalist will be taking part in the long jump and 110-metre hurdles at the 2017 Canadian Track and Field Championships that have begun in Ottawa and last until Sunday, July 9.

An illness kept Lanni Marchant away from the 10K championship in Ottawa, in May, but she will be running in the women’s 5,000 metre this time.

Here is a list of the 52 London and area athletes taking part:

Women:

Megan Dunn, London Western — Decathlon (U20) Louise Bunce, London Western — Decathlon (Senior) Madison Wilson-Walker, London Western — 100m (Class 43) Katty Abran, London Western — 100m, 200m, 400m (Class 54) Natalie Topp, London Western — 400m(U20) Laura Parkinson, London Legion — 1500m (U20) Stefanie Smith, London Runner — 1500m and 5000m (Senior) Lanni Marchant, London Western — 5000m (Senior) Philippa Aukett, London Runner — 1500m (Senior) Brooke Overholt, London Legion — 110m , 400m Hurdles (U20) J.Spear Chief-Morris, London Western — 110m Hurdles (Senior) Alysha Matthews, London Western — 110m Hurdles (Senior) Nathia Gonzalez, London Western — 400m Hurdles (Senior) Julia Vanhoucke, St. Thomas Legion — 400m Hurdles (U20) Caroline Erhardt, London Western — Triple Jump (Senior) Alicia Smith, London Western — Triple Jump (Senior) Arabella Alton, St. Thomas Legion — High Jump (U20) Lynton Lam, London Western — Pole Vault (U20) Christy Rizzo, London Western — Pole Vault (U20) Robin Bone, London Western — Pole Vault (Senior) Katy McGoffin, Woodstock – Pole Vault (U20) Sara Villani, London Western – Discus and Javelin (Senior) Hunter Smith, London Western – Hammer Throw (U20) Rebecca Chouinard, St. Thomas Legion – Hammer Throw (U20)

Men