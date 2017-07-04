Right whale deaths appear to be from blunt force trauma, entanglement: experts

Marine mammal experts say two dead endangered North Atlantic right whales appear to have suffered blunt trauma injuries, while a third had a possibly lethal entanglement.

In total, six North Atlantic right whales have been found dead in Canada’s eastern waters in recent weeks.

The Marine Animal Response Society says preliminary observations suggest two of the endangered animals suffered trauma, but it’s too early to rule out other underlying problems.

The group says a third whale suffered from chronic entanglement, and all of the carcasses were in an advanced state of decomposition.

It says experts will release a final report within the next two months.

The animal autopsies were done in Norway, P.E.I.

The unprecedented die-off of the six whales last month represents about one per cent of the estimated 525 endangered animals now in existence.