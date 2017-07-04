COMMENTARY: Too much talk, not enough action on affordable housing

To the surprise of no one, a new study indicates that a growing number of Canadians are worried about housing affordability.

Two in five Canadian families are concerned about finding a house for their families and the numbers indicate that many of those families are in the low- to middle-income demographic.

READ MORE: More affordable housing units for Hamilton’s Indigenous community

Experts tell us that we shouldn’t be paying more than one-third of our income on housing, but many families are paying close to 50 per cent of their income on housing, if they can even find a decent place to live.

WATCH: Federal government to invest $11 billion in affordable housing

These troubling numbers underscore what Canada’s mayors have been saying for years now; the federal and provincial governments need to step up funding for affordable housing.

READ MORE: Poll finds just two per cent of Vancouverites view housing as affordable

We see private sector developers continually building homes for middle- to higher-income families; buyers may not like the higher prices, but record sales indicate that they will pay.

READ MORE: Alberta government unveils new $1.2B affordable housing strategy

But what about those who fall below that economic threshold?

For the past couple of years, we’ve heard all kinds of promises in campaign speeches and budget speeches about money for affordable housing, but little to no action.

During the Canada 150 celebrations, we were told time and again that Canada is a great nation that cares for all its citizens.

It’s time now to prove it, and a national housing strategy is a good first step.