Canada
July 3, 2017 5:32 pm
Updated: July 3, 2017 6:37 pm

Canadian teacher and her husband found dead from gunshot wounds in New Mexico

By National Online Journalist  Global News
Ursula Kokotkiewicz / Instagram
New Mexico State Police are investigating after a woman, who they say was originally from Canada, and her husband were found dead in a vehicle parked on the shoulder of an interstate highway Thursday morning.

Ursula Tammy Kokotkiewicz, 32, and Jacob Kokotkiewicz, 31, both died of gunshot wounds to the head, police told Global News. Jacob was found sitting in the driver seat with a .9mm caliber handgun between his legs, and Ursula in the passenger seat beside him.

The couple were found in a pickup with a camper shell, parked on the shoulder of the east-west Interstate 40 highway. Police wouldn’t confirm whether a murder-suicide was suspected, or how long the pair were believed to be dead before their bodies were found.

On her Facebook page, Ursula indicated she worked as an English teacher in the Dallas Independent School District, and previously attended the University of Toronto and the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, graduating in 2014.

Hanging out at the CUTEST gas staton in Waskaganish.

A post shared by Tammy Rhea James (@tammziewammzie) on

She was born in Trinidad, while her husband was a U.S. Army veteran who previously served as a deputy sheriff in Indianapolis, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Jacob was awarded an Indiana Distinguished Service Cross in 2013 for his “heroic actions” two years earlier following a concert stage collapse, when he performed CPR on an unconscious person and applied a tourniquet to an injured child, according to an official army public relations website.

Former Indiana National Guard Spc. Jacob Kokotkiewicz with his Indiana Distinguished Service Cross award, Shelbyville, Ind., Jan 13, 2013.

1st. Lt. Tyler Mitchell / 38th Combat Aviation Brigade

Police said the bodies have been transported for autopsies, and that a suspicious death investigation is underway.

