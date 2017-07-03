21 fish, 2 voles found dead after pipeline leaks southwest of Edmonton

A terrestrial biologist investigating the scene of two leaks from a Journey Energy pipeline found two voles and 21 small fish dead “at the release area” on Saturday.

The pipeline leaked crude oil twice last week, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER).

The incidents happened near Winfield, Alta., about 120 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

AER said Journey notified them Wednesday of a release of about one cubic metre of crude oil. An inspector on scene believes that volume could be larger. That leak didn’t affect any bodies of water, AER confirmed Friday.

On Thursday, another leak was discovered in the same area with an unknown amount of crude spilling out. The second leak impacted an unnamed creek that contains fish, and is a habitat for other wildlife like beavers, according to AER.

“Crude staining and phase separated hydrocarbons were noted for up to approximately 750 metres from the second release location,” the company said in an update posted on its website.

Journey Energy said crews responded Thursday morning and started recovering crude oil from water, sampling and testing the water and soil, installing spill control equipment and wildlife deterrents.

Further testing showed “dissolved hydrocarbons have not moved a significant distance from the release and into larger water courses,” the company said in its Sunday update.

While wildlife deterrents and fences were being installed on Saturday, the dead animals were found and AER was notified. AER field personnel were on-site all day Saturday, Journey said.

“The release is contained,” Journey spokesperson Alex Verge said Monday in an email to Global News. “We are primarily focused on the cleanup operation and we are making good progress.”

AER said volume estimates were expected from a consultant on Tuesday.

— With files from John Himpe, Newstalk 770