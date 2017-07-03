Cancellations on Deux-Montagnes, Mascouche train lines
Several trains have been cancelled on the Deux-Montagnes and Mascouche Réseau de transport métropolitain (RTM) lines due to a lack of conductors.
The cancellations are from Monday, July 3 to Wednesday, July 5.
The network, formerly known as the Agence métropolitaine de transport (AMT), was taken over by Bombardier just two days ago.
Trains affected:
Deux-Montagnes line:
- Train 926: 7:18 a.m. departing from Deux-Montagnes (Monday only)
- Train 932: 9 a.m. departing from Deux-Montagnes (Monday only)
- Train 929: 10:30 a.m. departing from Gare Centrale (Monday only)
- Train 938: 11:25 a.m. departing from Deux-Montagnes
- Train 937: 2:30 p.m. departing from Gare Centrale
Mascouche line:
- Train 1202: 6:17 a.m. departing from Mascouche
- Train 1207: 4:43 p.m. departing from Gare Centrale
The RTM is suggesting commuters take the trains that pass before or after those that have been cancelled.
