Cancellations on Deux-Montagnes, Mascouche train lines

Several trains have been cancelled on the Deux-Montagnes and Mascouche Réseau de transport métropolitain (RTM) lines due to a lack of conductors.

Lignes MA et DM: annulations à prévoir entre le 3 et 5 juillet. Contrainte opérationnelle. Info-perturbation : https://t.co/YyGJNDDcZ4 ^VT — RTM (@rtm_information) July 2, 2017

The cancellations are from Monday, July 3 to Wednesday, July 5.

The network, formerly known as the Agence métropolitaine de transport (AMT), was taken over by Bombardier just two days ago.

À partir de ce matin, nos trains sont opérés par @BombardierRail. Bienvenue à toute la nouvelle équipe! https://t.co/7UTuL2r2bo — RTM (@rtm_information) July 1, 2017

Trains affected:

Deux-Montagnes line:

Train 926: 7:18 a.m. departing from Deux-Montagnes (Monday only)

Train 932: 9 a.m. departing from Deux-Montagnes (Monday only)

Train 929: 10:30 a.m. departing from Gare Centrale (Monday only)

Train 938: 11:25 a.m. departing from Deux-Montagnes

Train 937: 2:30 p.m. departing from Gare Centrale

Mascouche line:

Train 1202: 6:17 a.m. departing from Mascouche

Train 1207: 4:43 p.m. departing from Gare Centrale

The RTM is suggesting commuters take the trains that pass before or after those that have been cancelled.