July 3, 2017 10:40 am

Cancellations on Deux-Montagnes, Mascouche train lines

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Commuters taking the Deux-Montagnes train.

Several trains have been cancelled on the Deux-Montagnes and Mascouche Réseau de transport métropolitain (RTM) lines due to a lack of conductors.

The cancellations are from Monday, July 3 to Wednesday, July 5.

The network, formerly known as the Agence métropolitaine de transport (AMT), was taken over by Bombardier just two days ago.

Trains affected:

Deux-Montagnes line:

  • Train 926: 7:18 a.m. departing from Deux-Montagnes (Monday only)
  • Train 932: 9 a.m. departing from Deux-Montagnes (Monday only)
  • Train 929: 10:30 a.m. departing from Gare Centrale (Monday only)
  • Train 938: 11:25 a.m. departing from Deux-Montagnes
  • Train 937: 2:30 p.m. departing from Gare Centrale

Mascouche line:

  • Train 1202: 6:17 a.m. departing from Mascouche
  • Train 1207: 4:43 p.m. departing from Gare Centrale

The RTM is suggesting commuters take the trains that pass before or after those that have been cancelled.

