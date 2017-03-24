Some parking reopens at Vaudreuil AMT train station

Commuters at the Agence métropolitaine de transport‘s (AMT) Vaudreuil train station arrived to find a little bit of parking relief Friday.

Fifty-five parking spaces have been reopened to the public at the sports complex, adjacent to the station.

This comes just a few days after the complex announced it was closing its lot to them.

READ MORE: Fewer parking spots for commuters at Vaudreuil AMT train station

Vaudreuil-Dorion mayor Guy Pilon said he reopened the spots after being inundated with complaints.

“When I return the call[s], most of them understand the problem, but they all wish it would be fixed,” he told Global News.

The AMT lists the Vaudreuil train station as having 831 available spaces, but commuters insist most of them are filled up by morning rush hour.

READ MORE: AMT commuters need to find new parking: Vaudreuil-Dorion mayor

“It’s tough. Everybody is here very early so the spaces are all taken quite early,” one rider told Global News.

READ MORE: Free valet parking comes to Saint-Lambert AMT train station

In Saint-Lambert, the transit agency has started a valet parking pilot project to ease the stress of finding parking.

Many riders say they would like to see the project extended to other stations as well.

READ MORE: Brossard’s Panama bus terminal welcomes 550 new parking spots

Pilon insists there are solutions to the parking shortage at the Vaudreuil station.

The mayor says the AMT could resurface the entire lot with fresh asphalt and paint parking lines to create up to 25 per cent more space.

READ MORE: AMT train delays testing riders’ patience

Pilon adds the AMT could also build more parking on adjacent land that it owns.

He is scheduled to meet with AMT officials on April 13.