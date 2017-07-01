Bono, The Edge praise Canada during Parliament Hill performance
While blaming the rain on the Irish, Bono sang nothing but praise for Canada.
The singer and the Edge paid a visit to Ottawa to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday and performed U2’s 1991 hit “One” for an estimated 45,000 people at Parliament Hill.
“When others build walls, you open doors; when others divide, your arms are open wide; where you lead, others follow. That’s the real reason The Edge and myself are here today,” he said, before repeating the touching message in his shaky French.
U2 also includes members Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr., who were not in attendance Saturday, as the band were due to play in Cleveland Saturday night.
The pair joined Gordon Lightfoot, Alessia Cara and Cirque du Solei in the Canada Day festivities on stage.
Twitter loved Bono’s touching speech, even Rob Baker of The Tragically Hip gave a shoutout to his kind words writing, “Must say I got very emotional listening to Bono’s @U2s ode to Canada but also because “One” is one of the finest songs ever.”
