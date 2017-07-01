Bono, The Edge praise Canada during Parliament Hill performance

While blaming the rain on the Irish, Bono sang nothing but praise for Canada.

The singer and the Edge paid a visit to Ottawa to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday and performed U2’s 1991 hit “One” for an estimated 45,000 people at Parliament Hill.

“When others build walls, you open doors; when others divide, your arms are open wide; where you lead, others follow. That’s the real reason The Edge and myself are here today,” he said, before repeating the touching message in his shaky French.

A spokesperson from Canadian Heritage told CBC News Wednesday, "The government of Canada is not paying U2 for their Canada Day performance," said Natalie Huneault. "Bono and the Edge wanted to mark the occasion with Canadians and are donating their time as a birthday present for Canada 150."

U2 also includes members Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr., who were not in attendance Saturday, as the band were due to play in Cleveland Saturday night.

The pair joined Gordon Lightfoot, Alessia Cara and Cirque du Solei in the Canada Day festivities on stage.

Twitter loved Bono’s touching speech, even Rob Baker of The Tragically Hip gave a shoutout to his kind words writing, “Must say I got very emotional listening to Bono’s @U2s ode to Canada but also because “One” is one of the finest songs ever.”

Must say I got very emotional listening to Bono's @U2s ode to Canada but also because "One" is one of the finest songs ever. — Rob Baker (@tthbaker) July 1, 2017

"You can blame the rain on the Irish" says Bono #Canada150 "When others build walls you open doors." pic.twitter.com/ov22mR4GlF — Jessica deMello (@jessdemello1) July 1, 2017

You know you live in one of the "coolest" countries in the world when #BONO comes to your birthday party #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/TQhChIV5nE — Pilar Castro (@pili_MPCastro) July 1, 2017