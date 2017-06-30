NY Post writes a 3-word editorial slamming Trump’s tweet about Mika Brzezinski
“Stop. Just stop.”
That is all that the New York Post‘s editorial had to say in response to U.S. President Donald Trump‘s heavily-criticized remark about Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski on Twitter Thursday.
Coverage of Donald Trump on Globalnews.ca:
Trump launched into an attack on Brzezinski and co-host Joe Scarborough on Thursday morning, calling them “Crazy Mika” and “Psycho Joe.”
He then said that the pair came to Mar-a-Lago three nights in a row around New Year’s Eve “and insisted on joining me.”
“She was bleeding badly from a facelift,” Trump said of Brzezinski.
READ MORE: Donald Trump calls TV hosts ‘crazy,’ ‘psycho,’ mocks Mika Brzezinski for ‘bleeding badly’ from facelift
That set off a back-and-forth between Trump and Brzezinski, who responded by posting the following tweet.
The fight continued on Morning Joe Friday, as Brzezinski said, “I am very concerned as to what this once again reveals about the president of the United States.”
Scarborough, meanwhile, said Trump “attacks women, because he fears women.”
Trump had more to say about the pair on Twitter Friday morning.
Scarborough had words for that, too.
Brzezinski and Scarborough aren’t the only ones who’ve had pointed responses to Trump’s tweets.
Republicans have also weighed in on his remarks, with Sen. Lindsey Graham saying Trump’s tweet was “beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics.”
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.