NY Post writes a 3-word editorial slamming Trump’s tweet about Mika Brzezinski

“Stop. Just stop.”

That is all that the New York Post‘s editorial had to say in response to U.S. President Donald Trump‘s heavily-criticized remark about Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski on Twitter Thursday.

Trump launched into an attack on Brzezinski and co-host Joe Scarborough on Thursday morning, calling them “Crazy Mika” and “Psycho Joe.”

He then said that the pair came to Mar-a-Lago three nights in a row around New Year’s Eve “and insisted on joining me.”

“She was bleeding badly from a facelift,” Trump said of Brzezinski.

That set off a back-and-forth between Trump and Brzezinski, who responded by posting the following tweet.

The fight continued on Morning Joe Friday, as Brzezinski said, “I am very concerned as to what this once again reveals about the president of the United States.”

Scarborough, meanwhile, said Trump “attacks women, because he fears women.”

Trump had more to say about the pair on Twitter Friday morning.

Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

Scarborough had words for that, too.

Yet another lie. I have texts from your top aides and phone records. Also, those records show I haven't spoken with you in many months. https://t.co/TZWiElo6Gs — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 30, 2017

Why do you keep lying about things that are so easily disproven? What is wrong with you? https://t.co/aAoUj5HYZS — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 30, 2017

Brzezinski and Scarborough aren’t the only ones who’ve had pointed responses to Trump’s tweets.

Republicans have also weighed in on his remarks, with Sen. Lindsey Graham saying Trump’s tweet was “beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics.”