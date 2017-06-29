Integrity commissioner clears Calgary councillor in ‘fake stabbing’ incident

City council’s integrity commissioner has cleared Ward Sutherland of wrongdoing after a video emerged that showed him making a “stabbing motion” behind the back of Councillor Druh Farrell at a May 8 council meeting.

Sutherland said he can’t understand why the complaint was made public before the case was investigated.

In a statement he said, “I knew the findings would absolve me.”

Retired Justice Allen Sulatycky said he viewed the video tape and interviewed both Sutherland and Councillor Andre Chabot. He said the gesture was not directed at Councillor Druh Farrell and therefore was not in violation of council’s Ethical Code of Conduct.

Sutherland said he was leaning back and directing the motion at Chabot over a social media post about the Ward 10 councillor, who is running for mayor.

The complaint to the integrity commissioner was made by Councillor Brian Pincott.

“The proper process is [to] file with the integrity commissioner, let them do the investigation and then there’s an outcome. Unfortunately, the councillor chose not to do that,” Sutherland said.

“My family had to deal with the false allegations and hear the feedback and that was really sad, to be honest.”

Sutherland said he’s glad the issue is behind him and that he wants to focus on council business.

“We have so many issues for Calgarians right now with the arena, Olympics, taxes; that’s truly what i want to focus on. I have to move forward regardless,” he said.