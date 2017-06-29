Saskatoon weather outlook – 30 degree heat ahead!

Story highlights Cool and cloudy Thursday 20 degree temps returns Friday Ridge builds in for Canada Day 150 30 degree heat ahead

We break through into the heat just in time for Canada Day 150 this long weekend!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Light drizzle started the day in Saskatoon as we cooled back to 9 degrees this morning after some thunderstorms and light rain last night.

The drizzle moved out quite quickly this morning, leaving us under mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the morning after a cold front swept through, kicking in a brisk northerly wind.

A severe thunderstorm south of Gravelbourg is producing significant hail and possible funnel clouds.

Photos sent by Wanda. #SKstorm #Sask pic.twitter.com/LqFBT1AVe1 — Tiffany Lizée (@TiffanyGlobal) June 29, 2017

@PQuinlanGlobal picture taken on highway 16 by G3 elevator. From Watrous here. pic.twitter.com/LPct8iuNGb — Jamie (@JamieRegier) June 29, 2017

A little bit of rain in some parts of Saskatoon! Plan for umbrella and sunscreen today #YXE #sask pic.twitter.com/tL4yrT5Tpt — Carly Robinson (@CarlyRGlobal) June 29, 2017

Great shot of a rainbow over the road in Warman after Wednesday's #skstorm courtesy David Sawka. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/VcVrjHLtqi — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 29, 2017

Northerly winds around 25 km/h keeping things cool today, currently at 10 degrees in Saskatoon. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/SGLvTao7yy — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 29, 2017

Northerly winds coming in with gusts of 30 km/h giving us a cool noon hour, still at 12 degrees. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/VHkyQeuqUe — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 29, 2017

After struggling to get into low double digits late this morning, clearing skies later today will help warm us up a bit further into the mid-to-upper teens for an afternoon high.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued in extreme southeast Saskatchewan for the potential for severe storms developing this afternoon along a cold front that could produce damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain.

Tonight

Some clouds will stick around this evening before we start to see some clearing overnight as winds ease and temperatures cool back a few degrees into single digits.

Friday

After some sunny breaks start the final day of June, warmer air starts to push in, but as it does, it’ll build in clouds during the day with a chance of afternoon showers and the risk of a thunderstorm.

Winds will remain fairly light during the day and we’re expecting to see a return to 20 degree heat to round off the month with a daytime high around 22 degrees.

Canada Day 150 Long Weekend

Canada’s big 150th birthday weekend is shaping up to be pretty nice as an upper ridge builds in some heat!

It may kickoff with a few clouds early in the day on Canada Day, but we should get into some sunny breaks later on with a daytime high in the mid 20s and just a slight risk of a scattered shower.

Sunday looks a few degrees warmer with some sunny breaks expected before clouds build back in with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms later on as an upper low moves through.

Holiday Monday is looking like it’ll be the nicest day of the long weekend with the peak of the heat being reached under partly to mostly cloudy skies and an afternoon high possibly hitting the 30s!

Work Week Outlook

Another upper ridge builds in next week, bringing in some more sunshine with daytime highs staying in the high 20s or low 30s right across the board!

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Stephen Lys over Kelliher from a high-altitude balloon launched at Peacock Collegiate in Moose Jaw:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.