June 29, 2017 2:43 pm
Updated: June 29, 2017 2:45 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook – 30 degree heat ahead!

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

Cool and cloudy Thursday

20 degree temps returns Friday

Ridge builds in for Canada Day 150

30 degree heat ahead

We break through into the heat just in time for Canada Day 150 this long weekend!

Today

Light drizzle started the day in Saskatoon as we cooled back to 9 degrees this morning after some thunderstorms and light rain last night.

The drizzle moved out quite quickly this morning, leaving us under mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the morning after a cold front swept through, kicking in a brisk northerly wind.

After struggling to get into low double digits late this morning, clearing skies later today will help warm us up a bit further into the mid-to-upper teens for an afternoon high.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued in extreme southeast Saskatchewan for the potential for severe storms developing this afternoon along a cold front that could produce damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain.

Tonight

Some clouds will stick around this evening before we start to see some clearing overnight as winds ease and temperatures cool back a few degrees into single digits.

Friday

After some sunny breaks start the final day of June, warmer air starts to push in, but as it does, it’ll build in clouds during the day with a chance of afternoon showers and the risk of a thunderstorm.

Winds will remain fairly light during the day and we’re expecting to see a return to 20 degree heat to round off the month with a daytime high around 22 degrees.

There’s a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm Friday afternoon in the Saskatoon area.

Canada Day 150 Long Weekend

Canada’s big 150th birthday weekend is shaping up to be pretty nice as an upper ridge builds in some heat!

An upper ridge of high pressure builds back in the heat just in time for Canada Day 150 this weekend.

It may kickoff with a few clouds early in the day on Canada Day, but we should get into some sunny breaks later on with a daytime high in the mid 20s and just a slight risk of a scattered shower.

Clouds will clear out during the day on Saturday in Saskatoon for Canada Day 150.

Sunday looks a few degrees warmer with some sunny breaks expected before clouds build back in with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms later on as an upper low moves through.

Holiday Monday is looking like it’ll be the nicest day of the long weekend with the peak of the heat being reached under partly to mostly cloudy skies and an afternoon high possibly hitting the 30s!

30 degree heat moves into central Saskatchewan for holiday Monday.

Work Week Outlook

Another upper ridge builds in next week, bringing in some more sunshine with daytime highs staying in the high 20s or low 30s right across the board!

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Stephen Lys over Kelliher from a high-altitude balloon launched at Peacock Collegiate in Moose Jaw:

Stephen Lys / Supplied

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

