Risk of severe weather in the final days of June in Manitoba

WINNIPEG — Severe thunderstorm watches were issued for southwestern Manitoba Thursday morning.

Showers and thunderstorm activity seems likely for most of southern Manitoba Thursday afternoon and evening.

Severe thunderstorm activity will likely be focused around southwestern Manitoba and into southeastern Saskatchewan. With severe thunderstorms, there is the risk of large hail, damaging winds and heavy downpours. This storm seems most likely to produce large hail with a risk of some non supercell tornadoes.

Non-supercell tornadoes can form in less organized storms and generally have a shorter lifespan than supercell tornadoes.

In the Winnipeg area and around the Red River Valley, thunderstorm activity will likely start up around the late afternoon hours Thursday and continue into the evening. These storms will be much smaller than the storms to the West. While there is the chance of severe conditions, it is far less likely than areas to the West.