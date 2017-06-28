‘It’s clear that she is relentless’; Amanda Totchek’s bail hearing resumes Friday

The woman believed to be behind a series of suspicious packages and bomb threats in Saskatoon and rural Saskatchewan could be released from custody just ahead of the long week-end.

On Wednesday, Amanda Totchek also known as Alexa Emerson appeared in provincial court for a bail hearing.

Totchek faces a total of 83 charges in connection to a series of white powder package scares last fall, followed by another series of packages and bomb threats to various businesses and institutions after being granted bail the first time.

“At that time she had just under 20 charges that she was facing, she added another 60 charges while she was released,” said Jennifer Claxton-Viczko, Senior Crown Prosecutor.

“It’s clear that she is relentless and just will not stop.”

Present at the hearing were at least a dozen supporters of Totchek’s. Details of what they and the rest of the courtroom heard cannot be reported on because of a publication ban.

“The case rests quite a bit on similar fact evidence between the various charges as well as previous convictions that Miss Emerson has that tie everything together and then tie her to the case,” Claxton-Viczko said.

Evidence she said included direct evidence as well as some circumstantial in nature.

“It’s going to be a matter of putting all the dots up and then connecting all of the dots for the trier of fact to be able to persuade them that the evidence is there connecting everything together.”

What makes this case even more unique said Claxton-Viczko, is it’s impact.

Aside from a psychological burden to victims, financial cost of the scares on businesses and emergency responders exceeds $200,000.

Perhaps the most detrimental threat made in the entire series said the crown, was to the Saskatoon Cancer Centre where cancer patients were told they could not receive treatment that day until the scene was secure.

Upwards of 200 witnesses could also be called to testify, including Totchek’s first lawyer who was sent a package of his own.

“It’s my view no amount of money or conditions is going to keep her from continuing to harass the people that’s she’s been harassing and continuing to wreak havoc on the community,” Claxton-Viczko added.

The police investigation is still on-going and in Claxton-Viczko’s opinion will never end. Investigators will follow-up on new leads and the public is encouraged to come forward with any information if they haven’t already.

Totchek’s bail hearing has now been set over to Friday at one o’clock.