Man in custody in B.C. after Canada-wide warrant for sex assault, impersonating police officer

A man who police allege posed as an officer in order to rob women in Calgary, and also sexually assaulted a woman in Ontario, is now in custody in British Columbia.

Police said Asif Choudhry, who is also known as Brandon, of Sechelt, B.C., was taken into custody in B.C. on Canada-wide warrants for sexual assault with a firearm, forcible confinement, robbery with a firearm and impersonation of a police officer.

Calgary police said Wednesday he’s also officially been charged in connection with multiple robberies in that city, which happened between March 25 and June 5.

“It is alleged that a man met three different women online with the intent to rob them,” police said in a statement. “In each instance, when the victim and man met in person, he falsely identified himself as a police officer and told the victims they were under arrest for various offences.”

Police said the accused would show a false search warrant as well as try to restrain the women. He wore a black “POLICE” vest under a jacket and in one instance, wore a belt holding a flashlight, baton and gun.

Police believe he committed similar offences in other Canadian cities.

Choudhry, 33, will be transported to Alberta later this week to face the Calgary charges.

