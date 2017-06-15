Calgary police looking for man accused of impersonating officer, robbing women

Calgary police have released photos of a man they believe has been impersonating an officer in order to rob women after contacting them online.

The most recent incident happened June 5 at a business located in the 2800 block of Sunridge Way NE. In a media statement released Thursday, police said a woman had been speaking to the man online and had agreed to meet him at the business.

When the suspect showed up at about 7:45 p.m., he identified himself as a police officer and said he had a search warrant for drugs.

When the woman asked for his badge number, police said the man “grabbed and pushed her and began yelling at her to stop resisting arrest.”

The woman then asked that more officers be called to help execute the search and the man fled the area.

Police believe the man is responsible for similar robberies that occurred in March and April this year.

He is described as approximately 20 to 30 years old, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim to medium build, short black hair and a “days-growth of facial hair.”

Police said he was wearing a dark-coloured, long-sleeve shirt and a black vest that said “police” in large letters, underneath a dark-blue jacket. It’s believed he was also wearing a belt holding a flashlight, a baton and a gun in a holster.

Anyone with information on these incidents or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line, or contact Crime Stoppers.