Ontario police allege man posed as officer before sexually assaulting woman; similar incidents reported in Calgary

Police in the Greater Toronto Area are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who they say posed as an officer and sexually assaulted a woman.

The investigation comes as Calgary police look into multiple cases in which officers received similar reports and suspect descriptions.

York Regional Police said that on June 8 at around 8 p.m., a man met an 18-year-old female escort after making arrangements to meet at a hotel near Interchange Way and Highway 7, just northeast of Highways 400 and 407.

Investigators said the man told the woman he was a police officer and showed what he called a warrant before he allegedly sexually assaulted the woman. The man later drove away after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

Police described the man as being between 28 and 35 years old, six feet tall and having a thin build, brown eyes and long, black wavy hair.

Then, half an hour after officers posted their news release on Facebook Monday, a man flagged similar incidents in Calgary.

A York Regional Police spokesman told Global News the suspect seen in photos released by both police services look similar and both appear to be wearing the same hat.

Calgary police released photos last week of a man they believe has been impersonating an officer in order to rob women after contacting them online.

The most recent incident happened at a business in the city’s north east on June 5.

In a statement released Thursday, police said a woman had been speaking to the man online and had agreed to meet him at the business. When the suspect showed up at about 7:45 p.m., he identified himself as a police officer and said he had a search warrant for drugs.

After the woman asked for his badge number, police said the man “grabbed and pushed her and began yelling at her to stop resisting arrest.”

The woman then asked that more officers be called to help execute the search and the man fled the area.

Police said they believe the suspect is connected to incidents in March and April.

He is described as being approximately 20 to 30 years old, standing between five-foot-eight and five-foot-10 and having a slim to medium build, short black hair and some facial hair.

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the York Regional Police investigation is being asked to call 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6800 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from Alyssa Julie, AM770