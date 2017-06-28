Passenger tossed coins into a plane’s engine to pray for ‘safe flight’

A China Southern Airlines flight was delayed for five hours Tuesday after an elderly passenger threw a handful of coins into the plane’s engine.

The 80-year-old woman told police that it was for good luck, BBC News reported.

The Shanghai Pudong International Airport incident led to an hours-long wait for 150 passengers, who were taken off the plane while crews worked to remove the coins and then inspect the engine.

While it was inconvenient, the women’s actions were not grounds for a criminal charge, Shanghai police said in a statement on Chinese social networking site Weibo.

“The passenger, surnamed Qiu, who has no prior criminal record or mental health issues, claimed she tossed coins as a prayer for a safe flight.”

The nine coins, totalling less than one Canadian dollar, caused an expensive delay. The Washington Post reported that inspecting the plane was estimated to cost well over $100,000.

