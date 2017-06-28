Education
June 28, 2017 8:04 am

LDCSB to close two east London elementary schools

By Staff AM980

Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School on Elm Street in London, Ont.

Two Catholic elementary schools in east London will close their doors next year due to falling enrolment.

During a meeting on Monday, London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) trustees made the decision to close Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School and St. Robert Catholic Elementary School next June.

The choice came after a review that found 700 vacant student spots across six Catholic schools in the east end of the city. Those six schools, which also include Holy Family, Blessed Sacrament, St. Bernadette and St. Pius X, also need significant upgrades that are projected to cost about $20 million over the next five years.

In total, 422 students will be relocated to other schools after boundaries are redrawn.

Officials say by closing Holy Cross and St. Robert they’ll eliminate 574 of the 2,000 empty spaces in the area.

