London resident to receive Order of Ontario

A Londoner will receive Ontario’s highest honour on Wednesday at Queen’s Park.

Robert Pio Hajjar, an advocate for persons with disabilities, will be one of 26 people who will receive the Order of Ontario from Elizabeth Dowdeswell, the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, at 4 p.m.

Pio Hajjar is a popular motivational speaker with Down syndrome who founded The Ideal Way charity.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Order of Ontario. Any resident or long-term former resident of Ontario can be nominated.

Olympic star Donovan Bailey, broadcaster Lisa LaFlamme and former senator Hugh Segal are among the 26 people who will receive the honour on Wednesday.

In honour of the 30th anniversary of the Order of Ontario, the CN Tower will be lit up in green and white on the evening of June 28.