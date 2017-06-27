Brescia University College receives its largest-ever donation – $1M from Ursuline Sisters

Brescia University College has received the largest donation in its history from a group that’s played a pivotal role in the school’s history.

The Ursuline Sisters of Chatham has given Brescia $1 million to establish the Ursuline Sisters Chatham Legacy Fund which will support projects to enhance the educational experience, further education through innovation, and empower women to lead.

“The Ursuline Sisters founded Brescia in 1919,” says community leader, Sister Theresa Campeau.

“We are honoured to celebrate 100 years of Brescia and contribute in perpetuity to the active education of women leaders for the next century.”

Brescia began in Chatham with a group of seven students and later moved to a converted house in downtown London before becoming an internationally recognized educational institute and Canada’s only women’s university.

“I am humbled by the Sisters’ extraordinary generosity and I sincerely appreciate their recognition of the ever-changing needs and priorities of post-secondary education,” says Dr. Susan Mumm, principal of Brescia University College.

“The Ursuline’s remarkable foresight to provide this level of flexibility is truly unique and positions Brescia well as we look to our next 100 years of educating women to lead with wisdom, justice and compassion.”

The donation will be formally recognized in 2019 when Brescia marks its 100th anniversary.