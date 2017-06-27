Unknown, potentially fatal street drug prompts warning from Regina police

The Regina Police Service is warning the public about an unidentified, potentially fatal drug that is possibly being trafficked as heroin.

The warning comes after police learned of two separate, non-fatal overdoses on June 22. In a press release, police said an investigation determined that two men used the same unknown substance. The men were treated in hospital and have been discharged. Both said they believed they were using heroin.

A police investigator is having the substance analyzed and drug experts are being consulted. Police are also warning the public to not to take any chances with their health.

Anyone with information about the unknown substance has also been asked to contact police at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.