2-alarm fire destroys semi-detached homes in Riverside

Two semi-detached homes were gutted by a two-alarm fire in Riverside overnight.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. on Booth Avenue just south of Queen Street East and west of Carlaw Avenue.

Fire crews responded to a working fire at the rear of the semi-detached units.

Images from the scene show both houses completely gutted from the inside.

No injuries were reported. There’s no word yet on the total amount of damages to both homes.