Clare Drake inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Clare Drake has been inducted into the 2017 class of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The long-time coach enters in the builders category. The other inductees include Teemu Selanne, Paul Kariya, Dave Andreychuk, Mark Recchi, Danielle Goyette and Jeremy Jacobs.

Drake began his tenure at the University of Alberta in 1958.

The U of A hockey arena was named after him in 1990.

He coached the Golden Bears hockey team for 28 seasons and led the teams to six national championships and 17 conference championships.

Drake was named Canadian Interuniversity Sport, now known as U Sports, and Canada West Coach of the Year four times each.

When Drake retired from the U of A in 1989, he held the record for the most wins by any coach in U of A history; a title he still holds in men’s university hockey to this day.

Drake also spent two seasons coaching the WHA’s Edmonton Oilers (1975-1976) and helped coach the Canadian men’s Olympic team in 1980.

His coaching resume also included a stint in the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas stars where he served as an assistant coach.

In 2013 Drake was named a member of the Order of Canada.

