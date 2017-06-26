Last day of hearings for 10-Year tent city injunction

The last day of an injunction hearing into a downtown Vancouver homeless tent city began Monday.

It’s been two months since the tent city popped up and just over a month since the City of Vancouver lost its injunction bid to close it down.

But now, Lu’ma Native BC Housing Society has served residents with another notice to leave after having signed a 60-year lease on the property.

Maria Walstrom from the homeless activist group Alliance Against Displacement says she is not so optimistic this time around.

“No, because it’s private property now, I think our chances of fighting it are very slim and the Luma Native housing society, they’re also asking that tent city residents evacuate the site by tomorrow at noon.”

Walstrom says the tent city currently has around 40 residents.