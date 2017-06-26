Family and friends to celebrate the life of boxer Tim Hague Monday

Tim Hague fought to stay alive after being fatally injured in a boxing match in Edmonton, said his family.

The Alberta man’s family and friends will gather in Boyle, Alta. on Monday afternoon for a celebration of his life.

Hague leaves behind his young son Brady and his wife Brianne.

WATCH BELOW: 34-year-old Tim Hague is being remembered by family and friends as a tough fighter, gentle giant and dedicated father after dying from injuries sustained in the boxing ring. Sarah Kraus reports.

Hague, a former UFC fighter and boxer, went down in the ring in a match against Adam Braidwood on Friday, June 16.

READ MORE: Opponent speaks out after boxer Tim Hague dies following weekend fight

Hague managed to walk to his dressing room, but was rushed to hospital where he later died.

“His injuries proved to be too severe,” his obituary said.

The family thanked staff at the Royal Alex ICU Pod 2 for their compassion and care of Hague.

READ MORE: ‘Gentle giant’ Tim Hague dies Sunday after Edmonton boxing match

Hague’s brother Ian started a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money for funeral and other expenses.

Hauge, originally from Boyle, fought his matches out of Edmonton. He was a mixed martial arts fighter before fighting in the UFC. In 2016, he set his sights on the boxing ring.

The 34-year-old taught Grade Four at École Bellevue School in Beaumont, just south of Edmonton.

The celebration of Tim Hauge’s life will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the Boyle Community Centre.

READ MORE: Third-party review to be done on boxing match after Tim Hague dies

Hague’s family has asked that donations in his memory be made to The Canadian Concussion Centre in Toronto.