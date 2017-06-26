Alberta government unveiling affordable housing strategy

The Alberta government is making an announcement Monday morning it says will give Albertans the tools they need to find safe and affordable housing and save for the future.

In March, the province announced planning funds for 14 affordable housing projects throughout the province, which totals just over $5.6-million.

The NDP said it plans to build or renew more than 6,000 affordable housing units over the next five years.

Of the 14 projects, five are in Edmonton and four are in Calgary.

The Seniors and Housing ministry said the planning dollars would assist the organizations in proceeding to the permit development stage, and included funding for scope and cost definition and feasibility studies.

In 2016, the province changed a policy to no longer requiring Albertans to declare their disability and education savings plans as part of asset testing rules. Seniors and Housing Minister Lori Sigurdson said savings plans won’t count toward the $7,000 asset limit for affordable housing programs.

Capital Region Housing said it experienced a massive spike in applications for social and affordable housing in the Edmonton area from 1,200 in the fall of 2014 to 4,300 in March of 2016. CEO Greg Dewling said it was the biggest spike the group had ever seen.

