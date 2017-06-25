Donald Trump says ‘level of hostility’ has stymied bipartisanship in Washington

President Donald Trump is bemoaning what he calls “the level of hostility” that he says has stymied bipartisanship in Washington.

While discussing the Republican health bill during an interview on Fox & Friends, Trump said it would be great if lawmakers from both parties could “come up something that everybody’s happy with.”

Then he criticizes two prominent Democratic senators.

WATCH: Trump revives ‘Pocahontas’ nickname in jab against Elizabeth Warren

Trump says the Democrats’ “theme is resist” and that “if it was the greatest bill ever proposed in mankind, we wouldn’t get a vote” from them.

Trump said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer criticized the GOP bill before knowing what was in it. And the president called Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren “somebody that’s just got a lot of hatred.” Warren is a leading liberal and defender of the current health law.

WATCH: U.S. Senator Schumer mocks Trump’s overly zealous cabinet meeting