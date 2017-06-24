Edmonton woman dies in collision north of Sylvan Lake Friday

A 57-year-old woman is dead after the car she was driving collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 12, north of Sylvan Lake Friday evening.

RCMP along with EMS crews and Stars Air Ambulance responded to the scene just before 6 p.m.

RCMP say it appears the pickup truck, which was traveling southbound, collided with the car which was traveling westbound.

A passenger in the pickup truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours.

There is no word on what caused the collision.