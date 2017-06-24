Fête nationale activities continue in Montreal with annual parade

Quebecers are taking full advantage of the long weekend, celebrating the province’s Fête nationale — formerly known as St-Jean Baptiste Day.

Thousands are expected to take in the annual parade which kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. at the corner of Boucher and St-Denis streets.

This year’s theme, Once Upon a Time, aims to highlight the different personalities that have left their mark on the city, throughout its 375-year history.

The parade, made up of 15 different tableaus and 1,600 participants, will make it’s way down a 2.4- km stretch of St-Denis Street, with Quebec singer Annie Villeneuve opening the show.

Canadian Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly, as well as Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisé are expected to attend.

The end of the parade will signal the beginning of neighbourhood festivities, with get-togethers planned around the island.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Grégoire have announced they will attend Fête nationale celebrations in Villeray.

Quebecers have been celebrating June 24, in one way or another, for over 180 years.

The first St-Jean Baptiste Day harks back to 1834 and featured a banquet attended by Ludger Duvernay, founder of the event, and other dignitaries. The soirée was held to celebrate French Canadians.

In 1977, the Quebec government, then headed by René Lesvesque, declared June 24 a national holiday for all Quebecers and the statutory holiday became known as la Fête nationale des Québécois.